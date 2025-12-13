Eaton Cambridge Inc. Purchases 19,175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 16.3% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after buying an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,808 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,600,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,229,000 after acquiring an additional 727,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 725,289 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

