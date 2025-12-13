United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $90,064.81 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 187 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.63, for a total transaction of $90,064.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,896.18. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $493.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.01. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $496.73.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.