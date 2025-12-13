United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $90,064.81 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 187 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.63, for a total transaction of $90,064.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,896.18. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $493.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.01. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $496.73.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
