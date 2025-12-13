Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. Sells 900 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.20. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 380.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Unum Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

