Curi Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Curi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curi Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3502 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

