Curi Capital LLC Purchases 187,558 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Curi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,558 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Curi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $89.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

