Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Curi Capital LLC

Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.9% of Curi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $46,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock valued at $251,702,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7%

PANW opened at $191.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

