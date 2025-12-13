EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in MacroGenics, Inc. $MGNX

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,602,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 207.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 758,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 511,777 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

MacroGenics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $1.40 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.75. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 59.46% and a negative return on equity of 98.30%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.