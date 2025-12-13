Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,903,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,194,955. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $104,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $106,960.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $98,480.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $847.04 million, a PE ratio of -433.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 23.8% in the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 529,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

