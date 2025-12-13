500,000 Shares in Alkermes plc $ALKS Purchased by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,000. Alkermes comprises 0.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,208,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,838,000 after purchasing an additional 185,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alkermes by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,860,000 after buying an additional 4,345,523 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,483,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after buying an additional 301,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,657,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,633,000 after buying an additional 191,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

ALKS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,200. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,748 shares of company stock valued at $786,830 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

