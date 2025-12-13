Insider Selling: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $125,285.07 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $125,285.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,609 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,462.63. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.8%

VRSN opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 112.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

