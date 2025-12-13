East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 15,533 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 12.6% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

GOOG stock opened at $310.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.