Energy Income Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Energy Income Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Vistra comprises about 1.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $81,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,660,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,880,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vistra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,175,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,884,000 after buying an additional 258,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth $930,080,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vistra by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 913,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 2.5%

Vistra stock opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.78. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 41,426 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.32, for a total transaction of $8,339,882.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,809.04. The trade was a 14.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,299 shares of company stock valued at $155,981,703. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

