Katharine Weymouth Purchases 478 Shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $213.55 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 730,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 113.0% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,670,000 after acquiring an additional 617,939 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Republic Services by 380.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,202,000 after purchasing an additional 528,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Republic Services by 93.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 907,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 438,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.10.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

