8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 40,000 Shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,000. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 140,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $393,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 105,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $305,550.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $191,100.00.

On Friday, November 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $588,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 17,163 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $42,907.50.

On Thursday, November 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 132,837 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $345,376.20.

On Wednesday, November 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 338,653 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $951,614.93.

On Monday, November 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00.

On Friday, October 31st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80.

NET Power Stock Performance

NET Power stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $6.00. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NET Power by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NPWR

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.