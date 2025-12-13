Insider Selling: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $56,385.35 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP John Utz sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,385.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,927.22. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $390.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.