Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,449 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 3.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $68,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.