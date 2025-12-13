BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $23.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57,846 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Amgen by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 59,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $317.74 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.85.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

