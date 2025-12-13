Fluor Corporation $FLR Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,592 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $53,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2,695.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.