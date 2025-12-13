Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,867,795 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1,716.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,976,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867,795 shares during the period. Shoals Technologies Group comprises about 0.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

