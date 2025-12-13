Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 444 and last traded at GBX 443.20, with a volume of 234888547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BARC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.