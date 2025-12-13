Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $70.44 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,714,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,437,000. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 2.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,764,000 after buying an additional 298,735 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

