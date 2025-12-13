Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 3,651,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 15.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$147.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

