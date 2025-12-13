Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.04 and last traded at $87.0020, with a volume of 1044382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 9,081.29%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,026,000 after purchasing an additional 369,244 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,981,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,464,000 after buying an additional 133,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,046,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,912,000 after buying an additional 81,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 811,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,973,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

