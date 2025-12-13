Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $23.03 Million Position in GATX Corporation $GATX

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,025,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of GATX by 219.0% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 318.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GATX opened at $168.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.17. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $139.44 and a 1 year high of $178.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GATX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on GATX from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $295,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,454.80. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

