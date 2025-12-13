Sunoco LP $SUN Shares Purchased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,883,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Sunoco accounts for about 2.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $100,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 616,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 144,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUN opened at $53.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.49. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.90). Sunoco had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.9202 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.60%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

