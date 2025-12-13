BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $297.35 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147,865 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $297,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,241,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 265,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $359.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.