BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $297.35 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147,865 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $297,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,241,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 265,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO opened at $359.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 49.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
