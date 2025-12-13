Critical Survey: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) & Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 1 3 1 0 2.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Runway Growth Finance pays out 89.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Runway Growth Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 36.83% 11.13% 4.83% Runway Growth Finance 38.92% 11.94% 5.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Runway Growth Finance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 3.17 $116.32 million $1.53 9.41 Runway Growth Finance $144.63 million 2.33 $73.61 million $1.47 6.34

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

