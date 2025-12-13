Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Down 27.4% – Should You Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70. Approximately 58,370,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,601% from the average daily volume of 1,577,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 148.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of £244.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.05.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

