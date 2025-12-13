Head-To-Head Contrast: Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) versus Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 1.96% 15.35% 4.62% Zalando 2.07% 8.67% 2.87%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canada Goose and Zalando”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $969.08 million 1.28 $68.13 million $0.18 71.21 Zalando $11.44 billion 0.62 $271.71 million $0.52 26.02

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Canada Goose. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canada Goose and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 2 3 4 1 2.40 Zalando 1 1 2 1 2.60

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Zalando.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Zalando on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.