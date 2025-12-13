New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 719,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, New Age Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Age Metals

New Age Metals Trading Down 17.8%

About New Age Metals

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.08.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.