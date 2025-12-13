New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 719,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 105,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, New Age Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.
View Our Latest Stock Report on New Age Metals
New Age Metals Trading Down 17.8%
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Best Holiday Present You Can Give Yourself? Costco Stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Zscaler Stock Could Be Ready to Bounce After a 30% Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.