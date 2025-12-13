Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $294.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $298.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average is $286.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

