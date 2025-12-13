T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA Stock Holdings Increased by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF makes up 2.0% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $42.81 on Friday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

