Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,696 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 402,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,743,000 after buying an additional 314,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $147.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

