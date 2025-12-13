Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF $HYTI

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 3.80% of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000.

FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HYTI opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF (HYTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and a partial covered call strategy.

