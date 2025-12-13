EJF Capital LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

EJF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 221.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 679,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

