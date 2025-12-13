Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises 0.7% of EHP Funds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $311,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.