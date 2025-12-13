Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,217 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,584,000 after buying an additional 322,704 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,068,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,623,000 after buying an additional 83,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $222.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

