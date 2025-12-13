Game Creek Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,250 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $491,985,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $569.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.05. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

