EJF Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $BRBS

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,145 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $414.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.84. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.78.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 1,633.33%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

