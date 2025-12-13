Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 46,872 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 179,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

