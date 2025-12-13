Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $82.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.1250.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price target on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.29 million, a PE ratio of -322.69 and a beta of 1.71. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 270.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 292,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 671,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

