Elevatus Welath Management Invests $6.80 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elevatus Welath Management owned about 0.35% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $10,062,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 282.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,170,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.