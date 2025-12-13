492,598 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 492,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 441,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,848.62. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

