EJF Capital LLC Decreases Position in Old National Bancorp $ONB

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,394 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 794.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.95 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONB. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

