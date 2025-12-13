Bienville Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,015.89 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,316.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

