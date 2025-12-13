Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. $BHRB Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC decreased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Financial Services accounts for 2.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $5,762,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 113,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHRB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Summit Redstone set a $71.00 price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of BHRB opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 21.68%.The business had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,000. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

See Also

