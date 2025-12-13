Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys New Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000. SharkNinja comprises approximately 3.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 2,071.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 165.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. Wall Street Zen raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

