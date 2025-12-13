Elevatus Welath Management Has $24.83 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VOO opened at $626.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

