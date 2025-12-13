EJF Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in California BanCorp $BCAL

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,663 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of California BanCorp worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCAL. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter worth $436,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 205,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAL opened at $19.78 on Friday. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $639.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 26.26%.The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCAL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

