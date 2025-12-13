Jeremy Cox Sells 50,061 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,905 shares in the company, valued at $637,648.50. The trade was a 65.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Jeremy Cox sold 13,442 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $332,689.50.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -395.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is -866.67%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,140,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,864,000 after buying an additional 724,974 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,004,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $416,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

